Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Dead at 75

TMZ.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Rocky Johnson, a WWE pioneer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died according to the WWE. Johnson, who was living in the Tampa Bay area, passed away Wednesday. Rocky "Soulman" Johnson -- started out in the National Wrestling Alliance in…
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson's father, dead at 75

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, former WWE star and father to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at the age of 75.
FOXNews.com

Dwayne Johnson gets TV show based on his childhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is all set to revisit his childhood in a new television show.
Sify


JoeyMurr

Joe Murray RT @AndyJ_Wong: We're saddened over the passing of WWE Hall of Famer, WWF Legend, & Wrestling Superstar Rocky Johnson. Mr. Johnson was one… 2 minutes ago

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @DatPiff: Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson has passed away at 75. Rest In Peace King 👑 https://t.co/dlp0XivK… 5 minutes ago

MrRottenTreats6

MrRottenTreats6 Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson Dead at 75 https://t.co/yMrf1FEVto 5 minutes ago

ForbiddenSun215

Brandon Heartbreaking to hear that Rocky Johnson, Wrestling Legend, and father to WWE Superstar, amazing human being and ev… https://t.co/TxO0zJ9scA 6 minutes ago

ianomar

Ian de la Pena RT @TMZ: Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson Dead at 75 https://t.co/NneIeBdMEw 7 minutes ago

gdg519

Glenn Gilyot Rocky Johnson, WWE superstar and father to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dead at 75 https://t.co/VWzgINDN2X 14 minutes ago

from_keisha

with love from, Keisha Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Dead at 75 https://t.co/G6cigmq7db 18 minutes ago

aaron_w_eller

aaron RIP TMZ: Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Dead at 75. https://t.co/ve4Okf7sIP via @GoogleNews 27 minutes ago

