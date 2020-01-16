Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. After He Slapped Cop's Butt

AceShowbiz Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old Cleveland Browns wide receiver after he seemingly smacked an officer's behind.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr. After He Allegedly Slapped A Cop On The Butt

Not good
Daily Caller

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt in LSU locker room

The plot thickens in the Beckham postgame celebration following LSU's national title game win
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

sooperjordan

Boogie Bousins RT @BleacherReport: An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after interaction with police officer during LSU celebration. h… 3 seconds ago

Jb031699

jeff RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: An arrest warrant has been issued by the New Orleans police department for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odel… 18 seconds ago

pepedrin3

john RT @ComplexSports: An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after smacking a cop on the butt. Details: https://t.co/VXTU6TT… 21 seconds ago

MarybethJacoby

Marybeth Jacoby RT @CBSNews: Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham, Jr. after NFL star apparently slapped security guard on rear https://t.co/1rkFsoMqHO… 22 seconds ago

larszns

𝗹𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 🌎☄️💕 RT @SportsCenter: The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant accusing Odell Beckham Jr. of simple battery. https://t.… 23 seconds ago

bringthathunder

soren RT @SaintsNOW: BREAKING: An arrest warrant has been issued for former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., who was videoed hitting a police officer… 27 seconds ago

Michael85173877

Henry VIII Moron alert Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham over alleged battery on police officer – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/8VKnsYDD75 32 seconds ago

frankschimizzi1

FrankTheTank RT @WBRZ: Report: Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after post-championship encounter with officer https://t.co/TkIbJaYYN1 https:… 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.