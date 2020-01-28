Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be interviewed by Ellen Degeneres according to PEOPLE Magazine

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Last week the Daily Mail broke the exclusive that Meghan Markle’s first interview after Sussexit would be with Ellen DeGeneres. Meghan and Prince Harry are the biggest gets right now, by far. Everyone wants to talk to them and obviously most people were thinking that they’d choose an equally big nam...
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry

The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry 01:10

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada is expected to boost the fashion industry and put many local brands on the map thanks to the “Meghan Markle Effect.” Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan [Video]Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the late royal would have approved of her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan and her and her son Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Regrets' Leaving Her Career [Video]Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Regrets' Leaving Her Career

Meghan Markle apparently “regrets” leaving her career as an actress. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shocked' About Losing Commonwealth Roles

Megxit presented a huge unintended consequence for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... the loss of one of their beloved titles, Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors....
TMZ.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Title Status to Be Reviewed in a Year (Report)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, which led to the decision to give up their HRH titles. That...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

Daily_Express

Daily Express Queen’s hard Megxit: The 7 demands Meghan and Harry made - and what the Queen gave them https://t.co/dIdKlCdKfd https://t.co/XfK1JFrPUB 11 seconds ago

lettienets

Loretta Ray RT @theroyaleditor: EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Thomas Markle says Meghan has been left 'mothering' a 'very insecure' Harry' and she's taken the… 32 seconds ago

Beaudancer1

Jan Mac* RT @DailyMail: EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Thomas Markle says Meghan has been left 'mothering' a 'very insecure' Harry in latest interview https:… 1 minute ago

stu060381

Stuart Barraclough RT @Sue36650435: https://t.co/GVzywndMZw The paparazzi won't leave them alone in Canada, so the royals are reaching out to them to tell the… 2 minutes ago

YourPRsuxxx

I see what you did there This article from @LaineyGossip makes #meghanmarkle & Harry sound like paranoid lunatics. American polls don’t even… https://t.co/97F5VMNk3E 2 minutes ago

bonobochick

Miss D. 📚🎀 @yesiamrlyshort Of course she blames the sussexes when this was likely a bullshit story from jump. #misogynoir… https://t.co/ECV5wdmtz2 3 minutes ago

RendleGary

Gary Rendle RT @DidierTweets: Royal WORRY: 'Fragile' Meghan & Harry could head back to UK as Canada increasingly unsafe 🤣 #Megxit https://t.co/BH7JY… 5 minutes ago

chiefehrman

vaughn ehrman And now you have to deal with Sleazoid Daddy to trying to rake in the bucks at their expense. I have the feeling th… https://t.co/fhPpIcqzqM 6 minutes ago

