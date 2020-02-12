The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo, 'Forever'

The Game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant everywhere he goes from now on -- the rapper has revealed a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend. Game added to his ink collection on Wednesday with a sideways 8 and Kobe's autograph above his…



The Game Gets Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo 2 Chainz's not the only one paying tribute in ink.

