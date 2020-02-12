Global  

The Game Reveals Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo, 'Forever'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant everywhere he goes from now on -- the rapper has revealed a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend. Game added to his ink collection on Wednesday with a sideways 8 and Kobe's autograph above his…
