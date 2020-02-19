Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Their engagement announcement is accompanied with a sweet picture of the Tony Award winner holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips.
The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."
