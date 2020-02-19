Sherri RT @DailyMailCeleb: Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant star shows off sparkling engagement ring from Steve Kazee in heartfelt snap https://t.… 33 minutes ago Daily Mail Celebrity Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant star shows off sparkling engagement ring from Steve Kazee in heartfelt snap https://t.co/MxA9Y4pQrP 38 minutes ago D STAR NEWS Jenna Dewan Is Engaged To Steve Kazee, They Are Expecting Their First Child Together https://t.co/bKNpRzPZjQ… https://t.co/eFjeQMfUST 4 hours ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant actress shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/EIYMEKbQYP 4 hours ago AceShowbiz Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring https://t.co/0rNwPgLFrT https://t.co/3lU3klqNg1 5 hours ago Bling Beverly Hills News Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee with stunning ring snap https://t.co/hz0BhalnUx 6 hours ago readsector Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant actress shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/jR770yNoVT https://t.co/wWJn8yE2YZ 7 hours ago Tracy Wright RT @DailyMailCeleb: Pregnant Jenna Dewan shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/UGWuVg0aib 7 hours ago