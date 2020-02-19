Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring

Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Their engagement announcement is accompanied with a sweet picture of the Tony Award winner holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jenna Dewan engaged

Jenna Dewan engaged 00:39

 The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."

Recent related news from verified sources

'Step Up' star Jenna Dewan, Tony winner Steve Kazee announce engagement

Wedding bells are ringing! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee both took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their engagement.
FOXNews.com

Nikki Reed helped create Jenna Dewan's engagement ring


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mojoandjasper

Sherri RT @DailyMailCeleb: Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant star shows off sparkling engagement ring from Steve Kazee in heartfelt snap https://t.… 33 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant star shows off sparkling engagement ring from Steve Kazee in heartfelt snap https://t.co/MxA9Y4pQrP 38 minutes ago

D_STAR_NEWS

D STAR NEWS Jenna Dewan Is Engaged To Steve Kazee, They Are Expecting Their First Child Together https://t.co/bKNpRzPZjQ… https://t.co/eFjeQMfUST 4 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant actress shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/EIYMEKbQYP 4 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal Engagement With Romantic Posts - See Her Ring https://t.co/0rNwPgLFrT https://t.co/3lU3klqNg1 5 hours ago

blingbhnews

Bling Beverly Hills News Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee with stunning ring snap https://t.co/hz0BhalnUx 6 hours ago

readsector

readsector Jenna Dewan is engaged! Pregnant actress shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/jR770yNoVT https://t.co/wWJn8yE2YZ 7 hours ago

TracyWrights

Tracy Wright RT @DailyMailCeleb: Pregnant Jenna Dewan shares massive engagement ring from Steve Kazee https://t.co/UGWuVg0aib 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.