Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial

Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett says the truth will set him free -- literally -- as he ramps up for a second round of fighting criminal charges in Chicago. The ex-'Empire' star was leaving LAX Tuesday when a photog ran into him and asked to see how he's holding…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Arraignment On New Charges

Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Arraignment On New Charges 01:08

 Jussie Smollett is expected to enter a plea this morning to six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay [Video]Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday. Reuters reports this plea is to renewed felony charges from the recent past. Smollett made false reports to..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges [Video]Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges

Jussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty to new disorderly conduct charges accusing him of staging a fake hate crime last year. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett's Chaotic Entrance to New Arraignment for Lying to Cops

Jussie Smollett is back in a Chicago courtroom, and you've gotta see the ruckus his arrival created outside ... as his supporters made sure they were heard....
TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges For The Same Incident

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges For The Same IncidentWatch VideoJussie Smollett's arraignment was quick once it got started. Smollett pleaded not guilty to all charges and was not detained today. His next court...
Newsy


Tweets about this

naynayfig

❌I believe in Qanon RT @TMZ: Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial https://t.co/tPniV5XASX 2 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial – TMZ https://t.co/1IhO0TYeqG 6 minutes ago

Bhadpitt

Bhad Pitt Jussie Smollett says the truth will set him free -- literally -- as he ramps up for a second round of fighting criminal charges in Chicago. 8 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial - TMZ https://t.co/WARjBZNzWa https://t.co/Ra2OrC9Bnc 12 minutes ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial - https://t.co/Q8xxveQnQe 16 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial - https://t.co/to8TvcH1nh 16 minutes ago

SanAntonio_NC

SanAntonio News San Antonio News Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial - TMZ https://t.co/JgrK2fT2dF https://t.co/AMDwHtwTeD 16 minutes ago

Atlanta_NC

Atlanta NewsChannel Atlanta News Jussie Smollett Says 'Truth' Will Be His Defense In New Trial - TMZ https://t.co/APIQpQKfMj https://t.co/LybokgXXLW 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.