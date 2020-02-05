Global  

Maria Sharapova Retires From Tennis, 'I'm Saying Goodbye'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A tennis legend is calling it quits ... Maria Sharapova just announced she's done with the sport for good. "Tennis -- I’m saying goodbye," Sharapova wrote Wednesday. "Tennis showed me the world -- and it showed me what I was made of," the…
Tennis duo represents Wisconsin well in Elm Grove [Video]Tennis duo represents Wisconsin well in Elm Grove

Two local athletes are representing Wisconsin well on the competitive tennis stage.

Maria Sharapova retires: Five-time Grand Slam champion 'says goodbye' to tennis at 32

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32.
BBC Sport

Goodbye, tennis: Maria Sharapova announces retirement

“Tennis - I'm saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines
Hindu

