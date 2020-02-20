Global  

L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies Reportedly Share Gruesome Kobe Crash Photos

TMZ.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Some L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies shared photos of the scene where Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gigi, and 7 others lost their lives ... and the photos included remains from the gruesome aftermath ... this according to a new report. It's not clear…
News video: PCSD: Deputies investigating serious-injury crash near south side

PCSD: Deputies investigating serious-injury crash near south side 00:15

 Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a serious-injury crash near the south side.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sheriff: Woman shoots husband, self near Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — A 71-year-old woman shot and wounded her 75-year-old husband and then fatally shot herself north of Florence, authorities said. The Lane...
Seattle Times

'Reforms were not left to die on the vine': King County sheriff responds to oversight report

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht on Tuesday faced a deluge of questions and skepticism about her response to a report the sheriff's office mishandled the...
SeattlePI.com

