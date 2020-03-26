Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding

Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's officially back in Hollywood ... she's making her Disney debut nearly a year after Prince Harry lobbied the Mouse House's head honcho. Disney announced Thursday it's releasing a new movie "narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/SYbSg6O2vX https://t.co/79AlQJpFqK 25 minutes ago

costanzo740

joe costanzo RT @TMZ: Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/m2t3dJCqV5 26 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/ld1I8LyUvS 30 minutes ago

DoracleOracle

Doracle Oracle Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/6j4xieL15O via @TMZ well we can a… https://t.co/S2i6UwwnP2 35 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/gfefeVvUcQ 35 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding https://t.co/m2t3dJCqV5 41 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Meghan Markle Makes Disney Debut 8 Months After Prince Harry Bidding 44 minutes ago

aaomcic

aaomcic Disney has not dealt with black royalty before and it makes Disney vulnerable to liability against: Meghan Markle i… https://t.co/VzhKQv4hfD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.