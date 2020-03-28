Rammstein Clears Up Reports About Till Lindemann Battling Coronavirus Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The rock band's frontman has been reportedly hospitalized for symptoms including a high fever and pneumonia, but a representative insists that he tested negative for COVID-19. 👓 View full article

