Tom Brady Moving Into Derek Jeter's Tampa Mansion

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020
If it's good enough for Derek Jeter, it's good enough for Tom Brady!! The newest Tampa Bay Bucs QB has picked his Tampa Bay-area home, according to the Tampa Bay Times -- and it's the 32,000-square-foot mansion Jeter built!! TB12 has already begun…
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better

Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better 01:50

 Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely...

