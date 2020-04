Tekashi 6ix9ine to be Released from Prison Early Due to Coronavirus

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tekashi 6ix9ine has the coronavirus to thank for an even earlier prison release than expected -- the judge just signed off on his request to get out to avoid infection from the coronavirus. The judge agreed Thursday the rapper should be granted a… πŸ‘“ View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HipHopDX - Published Tekashi 6ix9ine's Prison Release Request Partially Granted Due To Coronavirus 01:48 NEW YORK, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine could be out of prison any moment now due to coronavirus concerns. According to Page Six, the embattled rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) could be released as early 5 p.m. Wednesday (April 1) if the Manhattan federal court judge overseeing his case...