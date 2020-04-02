Global  

Tekashi 6ix9ine to be Released from Prison Early Due to Coronavirus

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine has the coronavirus to thank for an even earlier prison release than expected -- the judge just signed off on his request to get out to avoid infection from the coronavirus. The judge agreed Thursday the rapper should be granted a…
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Prison Release Request Partially Granted Due To Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Prison Release Request Partially Granted Due To Coronavirus 01:48

 NEW YORK, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine could be out of prison any moment now due to coronavirus concerns. According to Page Six, the embattled rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) could be released as early 5 p.m. Wednesday (April 1) if the Manhattan federal court judge overseeing his case...

