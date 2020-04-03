Global  

Bill Withers, 'Lean on Me' and 'Ain't No Sunshine' Singer, Dead at 81

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bill Withers -- the soulful singer-songwriter known for his string of hits in the '70s -- has died from heart complications ... according to his family. Withers died Monday in Los Angeles. His family says ... "We are devastated by the loss of our…
