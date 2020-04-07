Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He's Fighting COVID-19

Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He's Fighting COVID-19

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo is getting up close and personal about his battle with COVID-19 -- and the reason he's so intimate is because he wants folks to know they can fight and win. The CNN anchor is still working and aired his x-ray Monday night during his…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

april_palmgren

April Palmgren RT @TODAYshow: Chris Cuomo shares 'scary' chest X-rays as he continues to fight coronavirus https://t.co/48bY7UZC7q 1 minute ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He's Fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/JHWp73Vt5x 2 minutes ago

PerryWi01521035

Perry Wilson RT @TMZ: Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He's Fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/uenBPwEzx2 2 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He’s Fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/4xgIVkmgvj 8 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He's Fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/AvQPDlYQa6 9 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Ray and Reveals How He’s Fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/VRWDETmDHM 10 minutes ago

moliveri

Marcella Oliveri CNN's Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Rays as He Battles Coronavirus https://t.co/oFvMWGiNN6 11 minutes ago

Robin77978436

Robin Cher crew CNN's Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Rays as He Battles Coronavirus https://t.co/pwExejkKCk 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.