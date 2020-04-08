John Prine sings Sam Stone Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chicago folk musician John Prine (10 October 1946 – 7 April 2020) recorded Sam Stone "to say something about our soldiers who'd go over to Vietnam, killing people and not knowing why you were there". He told Rolling Stone in 2018: "And then a lot of soldiers came home and got hooked on drugs and never could get off of it. I was just trying to think of something as hopeless as that. My mind went right to 'Jesus Christ died for nothin', I suppose.' I said, 'That's pretty hopeless.'" Sam Stone was voted the 8th saddest song of all time in a Rolling Stone readers' poll. It's beautiful:

