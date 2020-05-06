UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway!
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () UFC star Justin Gaethje says he's PRAYING for a bloodbath main event with Tony Ferguson ... claiming he wants Tony to break his nose because he needs it fixed anyway! Yo, Gaethje is a SAVAGE!! Of course, Justin and Tony will throw down at UFC 249…
