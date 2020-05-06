Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway!

UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway!

TMZ.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
UFC star Justin Gaethje says he's PRAYING for a bloodbath main event with Tony Ferguson ... claiming he wants Tony to break his nose because he needs it fixed anyway! Yo, Gaethje is a SAVAGE!! Of course, Justin and Tony will throw down at UFC 249…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida [Video]

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday. Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White [Video]

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 UFC event schedule: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje headlines return to action

UFC is looking to get back on track with a series of events from Jacksonville, Florida starting in May
CBS Sports Also reported by •talkSPORT

Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: Why did he pull out of UFC 249? When could he return to the Octagon?

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC future is up in the air after he was forced to pull out of his UFC 249 bout against Tony Ferguson amid the ongoing problems...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway! - https://t.co/ZwN4f8yUAP #starbuzz 4 minutes ago

worldofmma

World of MMA Tony Ferguson rips Khabib Nurmagomedov, declares fight with Justin Gaethje for ‘the real championship’ - https://t.co/m4iCXaVbwT 6 minutes ago

CBDX61

CBDX6 UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway! https://t.co/Iqo57jfO1L 9 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway! https://t.co/ztycQD3y3h 10 minutes ago

batt751

Vitaliy Radkevich RT @TMZ: UFC's Justin Gaethje to Tony Ferguson, Break My Nose, I Need It Fixed Anyway! https://t.co/vgQnaXzORW 13 minutes ago

batt751

Vitaliy Radkevich RT @MMAFighting: Tony Ferguson rips Khabib Nurmagomedov, declares fight with Justin Gaethje for ‘the real championship’ (@DamonMartin) http… 15 minutes ago

Perceptionjake9

Jacob Andrew RT @philthemmadude: Justin Gaethje has 8 minutes to finish Tony Ferguson. Period. In the first 8 minutes, Justin has a real chance to win… 17 minutes ago

top100b

Top 100 Bookmakers Make a deposit using the 888ODDS promo code and bet on Ferguson Tony 7/1 |OR| Gaethje Justin 14/1! T&Cs apply! 18+… https://t.co/o8J3e21Qrj 27 minutes ago