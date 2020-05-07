Praying Mantis Attacks, Kills, Eats Murder Hornet

Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Okay, so maybe murder hornets aren't THAT dangerous ... or maybe it's praying mantises we should truly be worried about. Either way -- nature is damn scary!!! Here's video of an apparent Asian giant hornet (aka murder hornet) going head-to-head…
The Asian giant hornet, known as the "murder hornet" for its size and lethal venom, has made its first appearance in Washington state, with several hundred additional sightings being reported so far. Gloria Tso reports.
After reports that a roughly 2-inch long insect known as the "murder hornet" has made its way to the U.S. for the first time ever into Washington State, the Maryland Department of Agriculture says it..
Terrifying video has captured the moment a "murder hornet" killed a mouse at last three times its size in a matter of seconds.The Asian giant hornet - nicknamed...