Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Season Due to Coronavirus

Wednesday, 13 May 2020
The Hollywood Bowl is going silent for its entire summer season -- for the first time in the iconic venue's nearly 100 year history. Thanks a lot, coronavirus. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which manages the Bowl, announced Wednesday…
News video: Hollywood Bowl Cancels Season

 (CNN) The famed Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles announced Wednesday it will not open for the 2020 season. The venue says the decision was made "in response to the latests guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of...

