Triple H Praises Shad Gaspard as 'Great Human Being,' Everyone Loved Him

TMZ.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
"Shad was one of those guys that everybody loved." That's Triple H telling TMZ Sports why the death of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is such a huge loss ... explaining, "He was just a great human being." Of course, Shad began his relationship…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 01:12

 Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...

