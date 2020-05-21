Triple H Praises Shad Gaspard as 'Great Human Being,' Everyone Loved Him
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () "Shad was one of those guys that everybody loved." That's Triple H telling TMZ Sports why the death of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is such a huge loss ... explaining, "He was just a great human being." Of course, Shad began his relationship…
Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...
These beautiful horses enjoy their time in the fresh air and sunshine, even in the winter. They also enjoy a little companionship and attention from their human friends. But when one horse seems to be..