Man Who Recorded Ahmaud Arbery Killing, William 'Roddie' Bryan, Arrested for Murder
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, is now the third suspect to be arrested for the young man's murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation just announced the arrest, saying Bryan's been hit with…
A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the case. According to Newser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Thursday. Gregory McMichael...
Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on Friday said that William Bryan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment..