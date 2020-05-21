Global  

Man Who Recorded Ahmaud Arbery Killing, William 'Roddie' Bryan, Arrested for Murder

TMZ.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, is now the third suspect to be arrested for the young man's murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation just announced the arrest, saying Bryan's been hit with…
News video: Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder 00:32

 A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the case. According to Newser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest on Thursday. Gregory McMichael...

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger [Video]

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger

Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on Friday said that William Bryan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment..

Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery [Video]

Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The man who videotaped the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect in the racially charged case. Gloria Tso reports.

BREAKING: Witness Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, Also Charged With Murder

Witness Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery's Killing, William 'Roddie' Bryan, Also Charged With Murder
Georgia Authorities Arrest Third Man in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a third person in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities arrested William "Roddie" Bryan, the...
