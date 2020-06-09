Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West for Being Himself in 43rd Birthday Tribute
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star Kris Jenner has also celebrated the rapper's milestone by praising him for 'being an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend.'
Happy Birthday, Kanye West! Kanye Omari West was born on June 8, 1977, and turns 43 years old today. He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Yeezy was a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before releasing his debut album, 'The College Dropout,' in 2004. West also founded the record...