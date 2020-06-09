Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elderly Buffalo Man Pushed by Cop Denies President Trump's Antifa Allegation

TMZ.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The elderly man in Buffalo who was shoved to the ground by an aggressive cop denies any ties to Antifa ... after President Trump suggested he was a member. Kelly Zarcone -- an attorney for 75-year-old Martin Gugino -- tells TMZ ... POTUS is wrong…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up'

Trump Tweets, Without Evidence, That 75-Year-Old Man Shoved To The Ground By Buffalo Police Was A 'Set Up' 04:01

 President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who may have been trying to "set up" law enforcement.

Related videos from verified sources

Reaction to President Trump's tweet [Video]

Reaction to President Trump's tweet

Gov. Cuomo called on President Trump to apologize for his tweet about Martin Gugino.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:04Published
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' [Video]

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA' [Video]

Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted an unfounded claim that a 75-year-old man critically injured by police in Buffalo may have been trying to sabotage police equipment on behalf of an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Pushes Conspiracy That 75-Year-Old Man Hospitalized By Buffalo Police is ‘ANTIFA Provocateur’

Trump Pushes Conspiracy That 75-Year-Old Man Hospitalized By Buffalo Police is ‘ANTIFA Provocateur’President Donald Trump advanced a conspiracy theory that the elderly man violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police in a graphic viral video last week was...
Mediaite Also reported by •The Next Web

Tweets about this