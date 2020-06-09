Elderly Buffalo Man Pushed by Cop Denies President Trump's Antifa Allegation
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () The elderly man in Buffalo who was shoved to the ground by an aggressive cop denies any ties to Antifa ... after President Trump suggested he was a member. Kelly Zarcone -- an attorney for 75-year-old Martin Gugino -- tells TMZ ... POTUS is wrong…
President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "ANTIFA provocateur" who may have been trying to "set up" law enforcement.
President Donald Trump advanced a conspiracy theory that the elderly man violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police in a graphic viral video last week was... Mediaite Also reported by •The Next Web