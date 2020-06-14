Global  

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dead In Tennessee Car Crash

TMZ.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country music icon Hank Williams, Jr., died Saturday night after losing control of her SUV. The 27-year-old was driving a Chevy Tahoe in Henry County, Tennessee when it began drifting across the median,…
