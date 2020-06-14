Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Katherine Dies at 27 in Car Crash (Report)
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Katherine Williams-Dunning, the 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr., has sadly died. Katherine was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on Saturday night (June 13) when she crashed around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol, via local news outlet WKRN. She was towing a boat with her car, crossed [...]
