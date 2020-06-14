Global  

Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Katherine killed in Tennessee car crash

USATODAY.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Hank Williams Jr.'s youngest daughter, Katherine Williams-Dunning, died in a car crash Saturday when her SUV rolled over on a Tennessee highway.
