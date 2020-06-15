Global  

Rayshard Brooks' Family Speaks Out About Death at Hands of Atlanta Cop

TMZ.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Rayshard Brooks' family members are talking about his killing in public for the first time since he was gunned down Friday night ... and we're streaming their remarks live. The Brooks family are coming to the podium in Atlanta, where they'll…
News video: Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide

Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide 00:37

 The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide. Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday. According to Reuters, the Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Brooks's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the back. Mr. Brooks had...

