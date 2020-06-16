Rayshard Brooks' Family Wants Fake GoFundMe Pages Taken Down
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Rayshard Brooks' family members say fake GoFundMe pages soliciting donations on their behalf have sprung up all over the crowd-sourcing site ... and they want 'em gone, immediately. One of Rayshard's cousins, Decatur Redd, tells TMZ ... he and his…
Family attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep at a Wendy’s drive-thru. According to CNN, footage showed a struggle between Brooks and two...