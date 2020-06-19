Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Phillies Camp Has Coronavirus Outbreak, 8 People Test Positive

TMZ.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
At least 8 people in the Philadelphia Phillies organization -- including 5 players -- have tested positive for COVID-19 this week ... and the number could continue to rise as more results come in. A group of players and team members have been…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Almost three-quarters of people with Covid-19 being traced by NHS system

Almost three-quarters of people with Covid-19 being traced by NHS system 01:00

 Almost three-quarters of people who test positive for Covid-19 and enter the NHS tracking system are now being traced, figures show. Some 14,045 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England had their case transferred to the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system during the first two weeks of...

Related videos from verified sources

One third of people with Covid-19 could not be contacted by NHS Test and Trace [Video]

One third of people with Covid-19 could not be contacted by NHS Test and Trace

One third of people who tested positive for coronavirus could not be reached by the NHS Test and Trace programme in its first week of operation or failed to provide details of their contacts, data..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Coronavirus impact on BAME communities in Scotland to be assessed [Video]

Coronavirus impact on BAME communities in Scotland to be assessed

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government is setting up a new group to look at the impact of coronavirus on people from ethnic minority groups. The First Minister announced the move..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
12 People In Bucks County Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Memorial Day Party At Jersey Shore [Video]

12 People In Bucks County Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Memorial Day Party At Jersey Shore

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Phillies say 5 players, 3 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Florida training camp

 The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday confirmed that five players and three staff members working at the club's facility in Clearwater, Fla., tested positive for...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Philadelphia Phillies Camp Has Coronavirus Outbreak, 8 People Test Positive https://t.co/JV05z5cZgU via @TMZ 4 seconds ago

Anteagale

Auntie gale RT @bannerite: Coronavirus outbreak at Phillies camp in Clearwater hits 5 players https://t.co/h9NyUMDWX6 17 seconds ago

Drago_Lightning

Sheri 🏒 RT @JSalisburyNBCS: BREAKING: Coronavirus outbreak at Phillies camp -- 8 positive tests. Story here https://t.co/YhBRXdgksX 17 seconds ago

odwyerpr

O'Dwyer's PR News Play Ball! Coronavirus outbreak at Phillies camp in Clearwater hits 5 players https://t.co/6KSnLRt9HI 1 minute ago

101espn

101 ESPN St. Louis The Philadelphia Phillies have released a statement after 5 players have tested positive for coronavirus from an ou… https://t.co/I9qL0LJKa7 1 minute ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Philadelphia Phillies Camp Has Coronavirus Outbreak, 8 People Test Positive https://t.co/8Ma79TF6Zx 4 minutes ago

bannerite

Pat Fuller #StopKillingBlackPeople #JustWearAMask Coronavirus outbreak at Phillies camp in Clearwater hits 5 players https://t.co/h9NyUMDWX6 6 minutes ago

bannerite

Pat Fuller #StopKillingBlackPeople #JustWearAMask RT @NaphiSoc: Coronavirus outbreak at MLB Phillies camp in Clearwater, Florida: 5 players infected https://t.co/ZhBKgc8bVE 6 minutes ago