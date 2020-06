Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Emile Hirsch is hoping the abandoned bus made famous by his 2007 film, "Into The Wild," lands in a safer location than the Alaskan wilderness ... and he's got the perfect spot. Emile played the main character, Chris McCandless, and tells TMZ ... if… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Distinct Today Emile Hirsch Wants ‘Into the Wild’ Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/SVq4jH3qa0 2 minutes ago eTrafficLane Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard - https://t.co/m9CNc3x2Wv https://t.co/KI4qG02m3u 8 minutes ago Michael Lee Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/AB3hImi39K 13 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/uoBN6m9sZk 16 minutes ago Newspages Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard TMZ | June 21, 2020 https://t.co/yEwB3EveI7 #news 20 minutes ago MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TMZ: Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/u1WxC7w4MS 20 minutes ago West Virginia Topics Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/slWxog38oR 22 minutes ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Emile Hirsch Wants 'Into the Wild' Bus Relocated to His Backyard https://t.co/mIlMYP74w9 25 minutes ago