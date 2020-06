Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Timothee Chalamet has a new boo to call him by his name -- one Eiza Gonzalez ... who's quite generous with the PDA, especially when they're chililn' out in her homeland. Timmy and Eiza -- a Mexican actress he now seems to be dating after breaking… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this