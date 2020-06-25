YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Quits Her Channel, Apologizes for Past Videos

One⁷🐋 #BlackLivesMatter RT @yehyukstan: y’all let jenna marbles, someone who has genuinely grown and changed from her past mistakes quit youtube but continue to le… 2 seconds ago ⁷𖧵GO生₁₂₇ ⟬⟭⁰³²⁵ ☾↺❦'⋈⨁ᵒᵗ²¹# RT @iNabber69: bro i cant believe jenna marbles has left youtube before jeffree star, this world is sick 2 seconds ago BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @shackiehroonen: to the people who bullied jenna marbles off youtube but continue to support shane dawson and jeffree Star https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago 🍒 RT @btdjareau: so... let me get this straight. jenna marbles is leaving youtube/apologized and addressed all of her problematic content, y… 3 seconds ago 𝒔𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 ♡ RT @fabraysagronsky: you’re telling me jenna marbles is quitting youtube because cancel culture came for her when she’s clearly grown so mu… 3 seconds ago Yesenia Puga RT @ysangbabie: JENNA MARBLES IS QUITTING YOUTUBE BUT PEOPLE LIKE SHANE DAWSON, JEFFREE STAR, TRISHA PAYTAS, AND GABBIE HANNA STILL HAVE PL… 11 seconds ago