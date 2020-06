Sacha Baron Cohen Infiltrates Right-Wing Militia Event With Shocking Racist Sing-Along Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Sacha Baron Cohen did what he does Saturday ... he went undercover at a right-wing militia event and when he started belting out a hateful, racist song ... and the crowd was more than happy to sing along. It went down in Olympia, Washington, at the… 👓 View full article