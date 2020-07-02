Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail Following Arrest
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The British socialite who's also the daughter of late media baron Robert Maxwell is charged for allegedly helping her former boyfriend sexually exploit multiple underage girls.
Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein,...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking and abuse, has raised questions about what she may have known. NYTimes.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle