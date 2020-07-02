Global  

Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail Following Arrest

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The British socialite who's also the daughter of late media baron Robert Maxwell is charged for allegedly helping her former boyfriend sexually exploit multiple underage girls.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars 00:35

 Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein,...

Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Arrested by FBI

 Ghislaine Maxwell, the former confidante to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been arrested by the FBI.
Mediaite Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBBC NewsNewsySeattle TimesIndependentFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comLainey GossipDeutsche WelleJust JaredBelfast Telegraph

The ‘Lady of the House’ Who Was Long Entangled With Jeffrey Epstein

 Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking and abuse, has raised questions about what she may have known.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Ghislaine Maxwell 'enticed and groomed' minors for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, indictment says

 Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on charges relating to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

