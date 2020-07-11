Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Nicola Peltz Engagement, Vows to Be 'Best Husband' and 'Best Daddy'
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham officially announces his betrothal to the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress shortly after rumors make the rounds on the internet.
Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.