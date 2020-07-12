CNN obituary to Jack Charlton is US soccerball wrong Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RIP Jackie Charlton. Stalwart of the mighty Leeds United, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, leader of the raucous Green Army when he took the Republic of Ireland into Italia ’90, defying the odds and making a country believe that maybe – just maybe – they could do it, and all-round good bloke. He gave many people a lot of joy. So how to pay tribute to the ‘Big Giraffe’?







RIP Jackie Charlton – here almost exactly fifty years ago smoking a cigarette during a training session for Leeds United, 1970 pic.twitter.com/ea9Gfs5um6



— Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) July 11, 2020



Virtually all the newspaper front pages lead with a picture of ‘Our Jackie’. “Forever a hero,”says the Sunday Telegraph. And for millions of us who love football he was. Americans love football too. Well, the marketing says they do. This is how CNN hails the great player and manager:



If only there was something out there, some kind of electronic database, perhaps, where a US researcher could working for the news station of record could find out what the figure dominating the headlines did. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85



People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85



Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this