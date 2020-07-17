Buckingham Palace confirms that Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this morning Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Princess Beatrice was supposed to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St James’s Palace in London but then the pandemic happened so they ended up postponing it. The Daily Mail reported that they were hoping instead to have their wedding in 2021 and that it would be like a post-COVID celebration... 👓 View full article

