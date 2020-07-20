Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, reveals baby bump in new Instagram photos

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 24 minutes ago Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child 01:16 Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump. Minaj only wrote "#Preggers," and a yellow heart emoji in the caption. Last October, Nicki said that she and husband Kenneth Petty were planning to start a family. Rumors of...