Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, reveals baby bump in new Instagram photos

Lainey Gossip Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
This morning Nicki Minaj announced that she’s expecting, revealing her baby bump in a set of maternity photos posted to Instagram. With a curly yellow bob in one snap, a blue wig in another, and lots of tacky frills, the photoshoot is reminiscent of the Minaj we knew in the early 2000s. Pay close at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child 01:16

 Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump. Minaj only wrote "#Preggers," and a yellow heart emoji in the caption. Last October, Nicki said that she and husband Kenneth Petty were planning to start a family. Rumors of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram (PHOTO) [Video]

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram (PHOTO)

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram (PHOTO)

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:07Published
Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News

Gigi Hadid reveals her adorable baby bump, DJ Khaled and Drake team up for two new tracks that will be on the producer's forthcoming album and Machine Gun Kelly confesses his love for Megan Fox's feet...

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:04Published
Nicki Minaj Dissed By Trippie Redd In New Video [Video]

Nicki Minaj Dissed By Trippie Redd In New Video

Chris Brown and 6ix9ine are twins, allegedly. Katy Perry reveals a time she almost took her own life. Plus - Trippie Redd isn’t a fan of Nicki Minaj.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy W/ Jaw-Dropping Baby Bump Reveal – “Preggers”

BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy W/ Jaw-Dropping Baby Bump Reveal – “Preggers” New York rap superstar Nicki Minaj is officially expecting. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to shock the world – and possibly break the Internet – by...
SOHH

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kenneth Petty!

 Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo announcing her pregnancy and showing off her baby...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MyFavMusicSites

MyFavMusicSites Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy https://t.co/Jq07cco2yz #Music 4 seconds ago

mikejackthedj

DJ Mike Jack #rapradar Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy https://t.co/wBhuVm7H45 4 seconds ago

FinleyDyer9

Fin 🇬🇧🇭🇰 RT @SkyNews: Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy with new baby bump photos https://t.co/H6XMX2EtrS 18 seconds ago

jordantowerjtf

Jordan Tower Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy is Meek Mill Losing it? 50 Cent Blames Jay Z for Kanye West Rally https://t.co/NuA0PyWTPE via @YouTube 1 minute ago

MrSober4

MrSober4Now RT @XXL: JUST IN: Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant 🎉 https://t.co/QkI0wbFmUc 1 minute ago

TalboomE

E.N Talboom 😍😍 ‘Overflowing with excitement’: Social media erupts after Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy. https://t.co/23t6dS8SQD via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago