Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local Bar
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight. It all went down at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. The crowd seemed to be singing the theme song to…
