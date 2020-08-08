Global  
 

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local Bar

TMZ.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight. It all went down at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. The crowd seemed to be singing the theme song to…
