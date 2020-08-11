Global  
 

'Sanford and Son' Actor Raymond Allen Dead at 91

TMZ.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Raymond G. Allen, Sr., a character actor who played Uncle Woody in "Sanford and Son," has died. Allen's family tells TMZ, he was in a long-term facility in California when he was found unresponsive early Monday morning. EMT's tried reviving him, to…
