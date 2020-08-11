|
'Sanford and Son' Actor Raymond Allen Dead at 91
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Raymond G. Allen, Sr., a character actor who played Uncle Woody in "Sanford and Son," has died. Allen's family tells TMZ, he was in a long-term facility in California when he was found unresponsive early Monday morning. EMT's tried reviving him, to…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson Explains New Date for Roy Jones Fight, Adds Badou Jack to UndercardMike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. has officially been moved to Nov. 28 -- with another former world champ fighting on the undercard, TMZ Sports has learned. The fight..
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson FightJake Paul is NOT backing out of his upcoming boxing match with NBA star Nate Robinson despite the mysterious FBI investigation involving him, TMZ Sports has..
TMZ.com
NY Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch's Daughter Hilary Dead at 36, Battled DepressionHilary Tisch, one of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's daughters, is dead after taking her own life ... TMZ has learned. Hilary attempted suicide over the..
TMZ.com
Derrius Guice's GF Told Cops He Strangled Her Unconscious, Cried AfterwardShocking new details in the Derrius Guice domestic violence case ... the NFL player's GF told cops he choked her unconscious during a March incident and when she..
TMZ.com
California State in the western United States
Android is becoming a worldwide earthquake detection networkPhoto by Brennan King / The Verge
The first step is ShakeAlert integration in California
The Verge
Lucid Motors claims its all-electric Air sedan will have a range of 517 milesPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Lucid Motors may have a “range anxiety” killer on its hands.
The Newark, California-based..
The Verge
California Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell ResignsTuesday: A top state public health official resigned as California struggles with the pandemic. Also: A swarm of earthquakes; and women’s suffrage.
NYTimes.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputies detain Black teens at gunpoint after they were allegedly attackedAn outraged California community is asking why sheriff's deputies pointed guns at three Black teenagers, who said a man chased them with a knife. Witness video..
CBS News
Tweets about this