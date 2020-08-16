|
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner Have Dinner at Nobu
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner was true to form -- as in looking amazing -- as she stepped out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu Saturday night, with a guy she's said in the past she's not dating, but if Kendall and NBA star Devin Booker are just friends, they're…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Devin Booker American basketball player
Warriors' Green fined for breaking NBA anti-tampering rulesGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is fined $50,000 (£38,300) by the NBA under anti-tampering rules for remarks about Devin Booker.
BBC News
Kendall Jenner American television personality and model
Malibu, California City in California, United States
Simon Cowell Uses Dreadful Accident To Deliver Sage Words Of Advice
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
How the NBA, Tyler Perry and families maintain social bubblesWith pro basketball teams and staff living in isolation, actors and crew quarantining at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios, and families forming self-isolating..
CBS News
Keeping COVID bubbles from burstingWith NBA players living in isolation, actors and crew quarantining at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios, and families forming self-isolating "pods" for the sake of..
CBS News
NBA playoffs bold predictions: Four of the most unexpected first-round upsetsUSA TODAY Sports ranks four of the most improbable first-round upsets, from the Mavericks to the Thunder.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James Gave Powerful Farewell Speech on 'Space Jam' Set, Hear the AudioTMZ Sports obtained audio of the farewell speech LeBron James gave to the "Space Jam" cast and crew on his last day of shooting ... and it's emotional stuff. The..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this