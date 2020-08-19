Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Yanks Misogynistic Shirts Attacking Kamala Harris, 'Joe & the Hoe'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris is the subject of a heinous, misogynistic attack ... this one on a t-shirt that had been hawked on Amazon until moments ago. The shirts with the phrase "Joe and the Hoe" were being sold on the mega online merchandiser's site this week…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Childhood friend of Kamala Harris reflects on her groundbreaking nomination

 Senator Kamala Harris of California will make history tonight as she accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president. Carole Porter, a childhood friend of..
CBS News

What Kind of Second Gentleman Would Doug Emhoff Be?

 Kamala Harris’s lawyer husband is adoring on Instagram, proud of telling their love story and, as she says, “really trainable.”
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusion

 Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
The Verge

Rising support for Biden-Harris from liberal voters

 CBS battleground tracker shows rising support among liberal voters for the Biden-Harris Presidential ticket. As Senator Kamala Harris is set to make the case for..
CBS News

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Zoom is coming to Google Nest, Amazon Echo, and Facebook Portal smart displays

 Zoom is expanding to a variety of new devices later this year, with the company announcing that the Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max..
The Verge

Amazon to remove clothing with derogatory term toward Kamala Harris

 The seller, The Oxygen Bandit, is offering clothing with a similar design to Joe Biden's campaign logo.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woes

 Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..
The Verge

Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3 [Video]

Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3

It's day three of the Democratic National Convention. Speakers include vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Amazon Faces Boycott Calls Over Sales of Anti-Kamala Harris T-Shirts Featuring Racist, Sexist Language [Video]

Amazon Faces Boycott Calls Over Sales of Anti-Kamala Harris T-Shirts Featuring Racist, Sexist Language

Amazon comes under fire for the sale of t-shirts degrading Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris with a phrase that could be seen as racist and sexist. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
Kamala Harris on Change and Possibly Becoming the Vice President [Video]

Kamala Harris on Change and Possibly Becoming the Vice President

Democratic voters are calling for the Biden-Harris ticket to rebuke the status quo. Harris says she's ready to help lead the transformation.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 07:30Published

Tweets about this

Reneeminarizona

Renee LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' https://t.co/kO47xVJNsF #SmartNews 46 seconds ago

bestsasquatch

Sasquatch LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' #SmartNews@TomiLahren⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩… https://t.co/lmv0FicUtZ 4 minutes ago

reelex2

lureather RT @TMZ: LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' https://t.co/AGPC4m9kEU 7 minutes ago

seriouslyfit

S LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' #SmartNews https://t.co/CSqZMlvSpF 8 minutes ago

DawnDebbie

DebbieDawnSally RT @TMZ: LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' https://t.co/qQ3VB3YvT7 12 minutes ago

ValerieHogan

Valerie Hogan LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' #SmartNews https://t.co/czrjjrCl55 16 minutes ago

antibigotry123

𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕓𝕚𝕘𝕠𝕥𝕣𝕪𝟙𝟚𝟛 RT @MyWchu: NICE... LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change' https://t.co/wP91OUbEdM #SmartNews 19 minutes ago