|
Amazon Yanks Misogynistic Shirts Attacking Kamala Harris, 'Joe & the Hoe'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris is the subject of a heinous, misogynistic attack ... this one on a t-shirt that had been hawked on Amazon until moments ago. The shirts with the phrase "Joe and the Hoe" were being sold on the mega online merchandiser's site this week…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris American politician
Childhood friend of Kamala Harris reflects on her groundbreaking nominationSenator Kamala Harris of California will make history tonight as she accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president. Carole Porter, a childhood friend of..
CBS News
What Kind of Second Gentleman Would Doug Emhoff Be?Kamala Harris’s lawyer husband is adoring on Instagram, proud of telling their love story and, as she says, “really trainable.”
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusionChairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
The Verge
Rising support for Biden-Harris from liberal votersCBS battleground tracker shows rising support among liberal voters for the Biden-Harris Presidential ticket. As Senator Kamala Harris is set to make the case for..
CBS News
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Zoom is coming to Google Nest, Amazon Echo, and Facebook Portal smart displaysZoom is expanding to a variety of new devices later this year, with the company announcing that the Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max..
The Verge
Amazon to remove clothing with derogatory term toward Kamala HarrisThe seller, The Oxygen Bandit, is offering clothing with a similar design to Joe Biden's campaign logo.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woesPhoto by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..
The Verge
Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this