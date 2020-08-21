Global  
 

Joe Biden Accepts Nomination for President and Goes After Trump

TMZ.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, and he framed the election this way ... "I'll be an ally of the light and not the darkness." Biden's speech was surprising ... the conventional wisdom was that he'd let…
News video: Scranton And Pennsylvania Play Key Role In Run-Up To Joe Biden's Acceptance Speech

Scranton And Pennsylvania Play Key Role In Run-Up To Joe Biden's Acceptance Speech 02:17

 Tonight Joe Biden officially accepts his party's nomination, while President Trump spoke earlier at Scranton. It reinforces how important Pennsylvania is to both candidates; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Honking cars and flashing headlights: A drive-in celebration replaced the balloon drop at the DNC

 Several hundred people — delegates, elected officials and other Delaware dignitaries — gathered in Frawley Stadium's parking lot Thursday night to watch..
DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light and darkness

 The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed "too much fear, too much division".
Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights [Video]

Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, acknowledging that the idea of an openly gay candidate was unthinkable when he was born, said on Thursday he trusts Joe Biden to build on his vision to "include one another in new ways."

CBS Evening News, August 20, 2020

 Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination at DNC; How schools can work toward a safe year
DNC pays tribute to Biden's late son Beau

 On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's son Beau, who died in 2015. Beau Biden served in the..
Representative Jayapal on examining the U.S. Postal Service

 The Congressional Progressive Caucus held a hearing Thursday to better understand how the U.S. Postal Service has transformed in recent months under the..
Joe Biden releases video to Wisconsinites ahead of DNC speech [Video]

Joe Biden releases video to Wisconsinites ahead of DNC speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video Thursday night addressing Wisconsinites ahead of his DNC speech.

Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call [Video]

Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call

Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Thursday night and CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke to a Colorado resident who helped him..

Previewing 4th and Final Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Previewing 4th and Final Night Of Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

