Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas give us a double set of photos in time for the weekend

Lainey Gossip Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
It doesn’t work nearly as well as “Batfleck’s back, alright!” the way Sarah did it in her previous post about Ben Affleck becoming Batman again but I wanted to keep the Backstreet going, ha. While Sarah’s musing about Ben putting on the batsuit again, I’m over here with the gossip. Ben and Ana de Ar...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in 'The Flash' [Video]

Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck is set to join Michael Keaton in returning to the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle [Video]

Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle

Actress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Ben Affleck Can't See James Bond [Video]

Ben Affleck Can't See James Bond

The upcoming James Bond film stars Ben's girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Drop Off His Kids at Jennifer Garner's Home

 Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas head back to their car after dropping off his kids at their mom Jennifer Garner‘s house on Thursday afternoon (August 13) in...
Just Jared

Ana de Armas Shares Rare Photo of Her & Ben Affleck on Instagram

 Ana de Armas is showing off her love for boyfriend Ben Affleck with a brand new picture on social media. The 32-year-old Knives Out actress snapped a selfie with...
Just Jared


Tweets about this