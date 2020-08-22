Global  
 

John Travolta Dances with Daughter in Honor of Wife Kelly Preston

TMZ.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
John Travolta paid homage to his late wife, Kelly Preston, Friday, with the help of their daughter. John and 20-year-old Ella hit the dance floor ... something John says was Kelly's favorite thing ... dancing with him. As we reported, Kelly died…
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate

Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate 00:56

 Kelly Preston's death certificate has revealed the 57-year-old actress passed away at home.

Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and model

'Radiant, warm and gentle spirit': Olivia Newton-John pays tribute to Kelly Preston [Video]

'Radiant, warm and gentle spirit': Olivia Newton-John pays tribute to Kelly Preston

'Grease' actress Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to Kelly Preston and hailed John Travolta's late wife as a "radiant, warm and gentle spirit".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:50Published

John Travolta John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News [Video]

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News

Kelly Preston, the actress who starred in such movies as 'Jerry Maguire,' 'SpaceCamp,' 'For Love of the Game', and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' has died. She was 57.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:07Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Third pregnancy was a quarantine surprise for John Legend [Video]

Third pregnancy was a quarantine surprise for John Legend

John Legend has branded his wife Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy a "quarantine surprise" because they hadn't actively been trying to expand their family.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen [Video]

FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen

FALLING Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Petersen (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner Eric (Terry Chen) and their adopted daughter Monica in Southern California. His father Willis (Lance..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published
Model railway enthusiast given weeks to live sees final project completed [Video]

Model railway enthusiast given weeks to live sees final project completed

A model railway enthusiast given just weeks to live has managed to see his final project completed before he dies - with the help of his beloved friends. John Bint, 82, had set himself the task to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

John Travolta dances with daughter in memory of wife Kelly Preston who died last month

 Actor died after a two-year battle with breast cancer
Independent


