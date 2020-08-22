|
John Travolta Dances with Daughter in Honor of Wife Kelly Preston
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
John Travolta paid homage to his late wife, Kelly Preston, Friday, with the help of their daughter. John and 20-year-old Ella hit the dance floor ... something John says was Kelly's favorite thing ... dancing with him. As we reported, Kelly died…
