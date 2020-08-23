Danbury, CT Fires Back at John Oliver, Names Sewage Plant After Him

Courtney: Plan B needed for schools in case of local spikes



Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary, of the National Education Union, said schools and colleges needed to know what should happen if an outbreak of the virus occurs in individual schools or through local spikes. He said the Government needed to issue guidance on moving to teaching rotas or limited openings and to hire more teachers to allow education to continue if infection rates rise.

