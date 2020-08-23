|
Danbury, CT Fires Back at John Oliver, Names Sewage Plant After Him
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
John Oliver took a bit of shot at a small town in Connecticut, and they just took one of their own in cheeky fashion ... naming a sewer plant after the talk show host. Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury, CT posted a video on his Facebook page this…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Oliver English-American comedian and television host
Sean Hannity Blasts John Oliver Over 'Last Week Tonight' Segment | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21Published
Danbury, Connecticut City in Connecticut, United States
Mark Boughton
Connecticut State in the northeastern United States
Connecticut Prison Inmate Hangs Himself with COVID-19 Face MaskA prison inmate in Connecticut hanged himself behind bars, and officials say he did it with the very face mask they provided him to fight off COVID-19...
TMZ.com
Conn. train stranded without heatThe icy weather knocked power out to a packed commuter train in Connecticut. The 200 passengers aboard were stranded without heat for two hours. Clarissa Ward..
CBS News
"Face the Nation" remembers Newtown victimsA year after the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., "Face the Nation" remembers the 20 children and 6 faculty members who lost..
CBS News
Sandy Hook victims and officials ask outsiders to keep out on anniversaryFor the one-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, local officials are taking the unusual step of asking the public and the..
CBS News
Facebook American online social networking service
Courtney: Plan B needed for schools in case of local spikes
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:33Published
Deadly Mount Sinabung Volcano Spews Hot Ash and Smoke
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Whitty: Missing school worse than coronavirus for children
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this