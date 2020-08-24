Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Serpico' Star Allan Rich Dead at 94

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Allan Rich -- a longtime character actor in Hollywood, who bounced back from being blacklisted -- has died. The thespian passed away in New Jersey over the weekend due to complications from progressive dementia ... this according to his family. He…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Michael J Fox-backed NZ study reveals vital Parkinson's puzzle piece

 A Kiwi-led study, backed by Hollywood star Michael J Fox's world-renowned charity, has gained fresh insights into one gene's crucial role in Parkinson's..
New Zealand Herald

Hollywood home water shutoff, saliva tests, Sturgis worries: News from around our 50 states

 How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state
USATODAY.com

James Hong back in spotlight with Hollywood star push

 James Hong is welcoming a return to the spotlight after actor Daniel Dae Kim raised money to get Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 91-year-old actor..
USATODAY.com

Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan deals with heavy issues in a charming way

 Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan, the upcoming Disney live action film deals with “heavy issues” in a charming way. Jolie is on board..
WorldNews

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Teens Break Into New Jersey Petting Zoo, Ride Animals & Cause Chaos

 A group of teenagers broke into a New Jersey petting zoo and ran amok ... and cops say they turned the place upside down in the middle of the night and cruelly..
TMZ.com

NFL to investigate rash of positive COVID-19 test results all linked to New Jersey lab

 Only four players were on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning, but league will investigate spate of positive results from a New Jersey lab.
USATODAY.com

Laid off ad agency VP mowing seniors' lawns for free

 A New Jersey man with plenty of downtime has found an uplifting way to spend it. He realized many seniors are having trouble maintaining their lawns and yards..
CBS News

The Dreaded Lanternbug, Scourge of Agriculture, Spreads in New Jersey

 The insect poses a serious threat to American crops, particularly vineyards, and inspires creative backyard methods of eliminating them.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Scientists Say Your Teeth and Bones are Made of Dead Stars That Blew Up [Video]

Scientists Say Your Teeth and Bones are Made of Dead Stars That Blew Up

Calcium-rich supernova, or stellar explosions, produce huge amounts of calcium in just seconds. And now, scientists have managed to capture one with X-ray imaging for the first time.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Teens Break Into New Jersey Petting Zoo, Ride Animals & Cause Chaos

 A group of teenagers broke into a New Jersey petting zoo and ran amok ... and cops say they turned the place upside down in the middle of the night and cruelly...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Pro Football TalkFOXNews.comMondaq

Gov. Murphy Suggests Reopening Gyms, Indoor Dining On Horizon In New Jersey

 Dining out in New Jersey, one of the slowest states in the country to reopen, still means dining outside. There's now a glimmer of hope.
CBS 2

Northeast: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

 Get the latest on coronavirus-related restrictions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and...
NPR


Tweets about this