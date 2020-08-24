|
'Serpico' Star Allan Rich Dead at 94
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Allan Rich -- a longtime character actor in Hollywood, who bounced back from being blacklisted -- has died. The thespian passed away in New Jersey over the weekend due to complications from progressive dementia ... this according to his family. He…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States
Michael J Fox-backed NZ study reveals vital Parkinson's puzzle pieceA Kiwi-led study, backed by Hollywood star Michael J Fox's world-renowned charity, has gained fresh insights into one gene's crucial role in Parkinson's..
New Zealand Herald
Hollywood home water shutoff, saliva tests, Sturgis worries: News from around our 50 statesHow the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state
USATODAY.com
James Hong back in spotlight with Hollywood star pushJames Hong is welcoming a return to the spotlight after actor Daniel Dae Kim raised money to get Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 91-year-old actor..
USATODAY.com
Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan deals with heavy issues in a charming wayHollywood star Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan, the upcoming Disney live action film deals with “heavy issues” in a charming way. Jolie is on board..
WorldNews
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Teens Break Into New Jersey Petting Zoo, Ride Animals & Cause ChaosA group of teenagers broke into a New Jersey petting zoo and ran amok ... and cops say they turned the place upside down in the middle of the night and cruelly..
TMZ.com
NFL to investigate rash of positive COVID-19 test results all linked to New Jersey labOnly four players were on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning, but league will investigate spate of positive results from a New Jersey lab.
USATODAY.com
Laid off ad agency VP mowing seniors' lawns for freeA New Jersey man with plenty of downtime has found an uplifting way to spend it. He realized many seniors are having trouble maintaining their lawns and yards..
CBS News
The Dreaded Lanternbug, Scourge of Agriculture, Spreads in New JerseyThe insect poses a serious threat to American crops, particularly vineyards, and inspires creative backyard methods of eliminating them.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this