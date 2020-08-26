Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend is younger model Nicole Poturalski, which is so predictable it's almost boring

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Whoa!Brad Pitt, apparently, has a new girlfriend. She’s been identified by OK! Magazine as Nicole Poturalski, a German model. OK! is citing sources telling them that Brad and Nicole were seen kissing but I feel like the sources were the paps because there are a couple of sets of shots of them at Le ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue

Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue 02:12

 Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue - Metro Man (Brad Pitt) returns to fight Titan (Jonah Hill), but he's a little different than before. Plot synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Angelina Jolie's lawyer issues statement amid heated dispute over Brad Pitt divorce judge [Video]

Angelina Jolie's lawyer issues statement amid heated dispute over Brad Pitt divorce judge

Angelina Jolie's lawyer has insisted the actress is seeking a fair trial based on facts amid her dispute with the judge presiding over her divorce with Brad Pitt.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them [Video]

Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them

According to Pitt, Judge John W. Ouderkirk has "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce [Video]

Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this