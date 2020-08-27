Global  
 

Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten Sheskey

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just released. The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice
News video: Jacob Blake's mom calls for healing

Jacob Blake's mom calls for healing 04:47

 "Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts. We need healing." Jacob Blake's mother speaks out as he fights to survive after being shot 7 times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake

 Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named

 Wisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings

Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings

[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his children watch

 The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Kenosha police officers shot a Black man several times in the back as his children looked on. Mola..
Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

[NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor. Colette Luke has the latest.

Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back

Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back

The Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey.

Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after shot multiple times by police

Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after shot multiple times by police

The family attorney for the Black man shot by police in Wisconsin said Tuesday that Jacob Blake is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Packs of protesters gather in Washington D.C. after Jacob Blake shooting

Packs of protesters gather in Washington D.C. after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin have spread across America. Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a..

Jacob Blake shooting: Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency, Kenosha braces for 3rd night of unrest

 The family of the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an emotional plea for the value of their son's life on Tuesday and called for a
Hindu Also reported by •BBC NewsDeutsche Welle

Protesters Gather In New York Over Wisconsin Police-Involved Shooting Of Jacob Blake: 'It's The Same Old Thing All Over Again'

 A crowd grew in Union Square on Tuesday, joined in anger and in grief over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Denver Post

Jacob Blake: One person 'shot dead' as gunfire erupts during Wisconsin protests

 One person was reportedly killed and two more injured in a gun battle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsDeutsche WelleNewsmaxDaily Caller

