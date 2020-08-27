|
Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten Sheskey
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just released. The shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice…
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob BlakeWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
CBS News
Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting namedWisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
BBC News
Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
Wisconsin Department of Justice Legal entity
Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his children watchThe Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Kenosha police officers shot a Black man several times in the back as his children looked on. Mola..
CBS News
Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
