Prince William and Prince Harry likely to reunite next summer for unveiling of Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace

Lainey Gossip Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Kensington Palace sent out a release today, an update on the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince William and Prince Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017, the 20th anniversary of her death. July 1, 2021 would have been her 60th birthday and that will be the day the statue is installed in...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday

Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday 01:16

 A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was commissioned to mark the20th anniversary of Diana’s death and to recognise her positive impact in...

