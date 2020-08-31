Little Girls Use Taco Bell's Wi-Fi for School, Almost Get Taken from Mom

Free Wi-Fi facility starts at 6 locations in Jammu



The Jammu administration has started partially free Wi-Fi facility at six locations in the city to boost tourism, and help students, youth and the business community. According to the administration, the Wi-Fi service will be free for first 30 minutes, and chargeable after that. Sushma Chauhan, Jammu's Deputy Commissioner, informed that two more locations will be added in the next two days, and if the results are encouraging then the facility will be extended to more locations. "Based on results of these locations, it will be further extended. It will boost tourism and help youth, students and business community. Initially, internet will be free for the first 30 minutes, beyond that it can be utilised on payment basis," Chauhan told ANI.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970